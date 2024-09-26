Local woman, Finneen Bradley, nominated for two prestigious UK Career Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Finneen Bradley, with 17 years of experience in careers education and development, has been nominated for two UK Career Awards at CareersFest 2024.

In May 2023, Finneen launched Finnesse Careers and Empowerment C.I.C, a social enterprise dedicated to providing careers education, personal development, and tailored masterclasses. Since then, she has been delivering her services locally and nationally.

“I wanted to start my own careers business for many years, but the timing was never right due to family commitments,” Finneen shared.

“However, with the guidance of Sandra Wylie, a business consultant from Enterprise NW, and the expertise of Brian O’Neil, I was finally able to make my vision a reality.”

Finneen expressed her excitement about the award nominations: “I am absolutely thrilled to have been nominated for not one, but two UK Career Awards.

"It’s incredibly special that people took the time to nominate me! I was shocked but thrilled when I found out, and then I received a second notification about a second nomination – I couldn’t believe it! To top it all off, I’m the only nominee from Northern Ireland, competing alongside 12 other finalists from across the UK. It’s truly an honour.”

Finneen has been nominated for two awards:

• Careers Impact Award

• Careers Star Award

The ceremony will take place on October 18.

Finneen’s career journey began in 2007 when she completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Career Guidance at Ulster University’s Magee campus. “From that moment, I was hooked! I’ve spent the last 17 years working in careers, and I foresee many more to come.”

Finneen can be reached at [email protected] or visit www.finnesse.co.uk to explore her vision and upcoming offerings.