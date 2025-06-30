Long-standing Derry spares parts supplier Quinnspares ceases trading due to ‘changing market’
Quinnspares in Lisdillon announced it had taken the decision to shut up shop due to the changing market in consumables and spares.
The Bigwood Road retailer has been supplying spares for white goods to generations of householders in the North West.
Quinnspares management said: “We are sad to announce that Quinnspares have ceased trading from June 26, 2025. This is due to the changing market in which spares and consumable goods are now sourced.
“Thanks to all of our customers and suppliers for all your support over the past 46 years! We are sorry the journey together has ended and we wish you success in the future.”
A meeting of the creditors of Quinnspares (NI) Limited will be held at McCambridge Duffy LLP, 101 Spencer Road, on July 10, 2025 at 10.30am under the terms of the Insolvency (NI) Order 1989.
