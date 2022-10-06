Low risk of flooding to DuPont lime and tar pits

The 9.7 hectare site on the west bank of the Faughan was formerly occupied by the British Oxygen Company.

The new environmental assessment concludes that while the ‘site is situated adjacent to the fluvial and tidal flood plains’ of the river and lough ‘the majority of the site is considered to be at low risk of flooding from fluvial, tidal, pluvial, groundwater, historical or breach sources’.

DuPont is proposing to ‘remediate the historic lime and tar deposition area at the DuPont Maydown Works Legacy Land and its environmental improvement to include landscaping and vegetation management, pathways, fencing, car parking and associated site, access and ancillary works’.

The 9.7 hectare site on the west bank of the Faughan was formerly occupied by the British Oxygen Company (BOC) and the historic lime and tarry waste on the land are by products of processes formerly used to produce acetylene there.

In the new submission to the planners AECOM explains: “The adjacent existing lagoons and causeway to the north (outside the proposed development) may be affected by fluvial and tidal flooding, however proposals are unlikely to increase the risk to these areas.

"The North Lagoon and low-lying northern areas of the proposed development have been affected by historical flooding. The last recorded event of flooding of this area was in 1973.

"Safe access and egress to the site will be provided by the network of proposed access tracks which will be elevated compared to adjacent areas of flood plain and will therefore remain accessible during a flood event.”

The report goes on to state that the ‘proposed remediation will provide significant water quality benefits, with low flood risk to the site’.

