May Day rally to take place in Derry

Participants are invited to assemble at Waterloo Place for 1.30pm.

Niall McCarroll (pictured), chairperson for the DTUC, said: “This year’s event will have particular significance, with local workers currently involved in various ongoing strike actions, making up the speakers on our International Workers’ Day Stage.

“We want to encourage the use of this year’s May Day celebration as a means for local people to come together and express, combined dissatisfaction against the rule of governance and in defiance against the growing lack of legitimacy on how working class communities are governed within the decision making committees of the privileged.”

Niall McCarroll

Mr. McCarroll encouraged anyone unhappy with pay and conditions or inequality within society to turn out.

“If you are dissatisfied with the cost of living crisis, falling living standards, rising food costs, ideological cuts to your benefits, constant pay cuts and the unequal wealth divide across society, then you are formally invited to attend.