Mayoral reception for Derry and Strabane Job Shadow participants

Mayor of Derry of Strabane Michaela Boyle has hosted a reception to acknowledge all those who took part in Job Shadow Day, an initiative that encourages employers to open their workplaces to people with disabilities.

Job Shadow Day was co-ordinated by the NI Union of Supported Employment and over 60 employers took part in the initiative with over 130 persons living with varying disabilities participating.

The Mayor Councillor Michaela Boyle, who presented certificates to young people who took part in the NIUSE Job Shadow Day for people with disabilities. Included front row ( left ) are Katrina McBradley, with Derry & Strabane DC human resource office and Edyth Dunlop, with NIUSE, and representatives from local employers who took part in the project.

Locally, six employers engaged with the scheme, with 10 people taking part in the initiative.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is one local employer that sees the benefits of participating in Job Shadow Day.

Paula Donnelly, Lead HR Officer with the Council said the scheme was a huge success. “It was a fantastic opportunity for us to see at first hand the abilities and skills of job seekers with disabilities and provide them with the opportunity to showcase their abilities.”

Mayor Boyle meanwhile added: “I am hugely supportive of initiatives that promote inclusiveness and diversity.”