McCallion calls on Irish government to announce funding for north west

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has called on the Irish government to provide funding to support the economic regeneration of the north west.

The Foyle MP said that it is now time for the government south of the border to honour its duty with regards to developing the region.

“It is now more than a month since the British government announced a £105m funding package for the City Deal and inclusive growth deal for the north west,” she said.

“This was a welcome first step towards proper funding for the inclusive growth deal for the wider north west but more is needed.

“In particular, we need to see the Irish government providing financial support, as promised, to support the redevelopment of the north west region as a whole. “

Mrs McCallion said she has had a number of meetings with An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and An Tánaiste Simon Coveney to discuss the need for this funding to help unlock the economic potential of this region.

“The Irish government have an important part to play,” she said.

“I am urging them to now make a significant contribution to the inclusive growth deal package.”