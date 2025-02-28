MFC Sports submits bid to develop sportswear manufacturing unit in Springtown
The proprietor of MFC Sports has applied for permission to establish a sportswear manufacturing unit in Springtown.
Seán O’Neill has submitted a change of use application to convert the Ground Floor of Unit 13 at Springtown Drive from offices to clothing manufacture.
The proposal has been lodged with Derry & Strabane District Council.
MFC’s mission is to ‘design, develop and deliver excellent quality teamwear and leisurewear to clubs, schools, organisations and individuals across the world’.
Mr. O’Neill is a former Tyrone senior footballer who established MFC in 2016.
