MFC Sports submits bid to develop sportswear manufacturing unit in Springtown

The proprietor of MFC Sports has applied for permission to establish a sportswear manufacturing unit in Springtown.

Seán O’Neill has submitted a change of use application to convert the Ground Floor of Unit 13 at Springtown Drive from offices to clothing manufacture.

The proposal has been lodged with Derry & Strabane District Council.

MFC’s mission is to ‘design, develop and deliver excellent quality teamwear and leisurewear to clubs, schools, organisations and individuals across the world’.

Mr. O’Neill is a former Tyrone senior footballer who established MFC in 2016.