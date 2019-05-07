N.I. Executive must now match £105m City Deal - Eastwood

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MLA has welcomed the announcement of a £105m City Deal funding package for Derry and Strabane.

The Foyle MLA has warned, however, that the deal requires match funding from a local power sharing government to maximise its potential to change people’s lives.

He said: “The SDLP welcomes confirmation of this significant funding package this morning.

“We were the party that first proposed an approach to the Treasury to demand a City Deal for the North West that could transform our infrastructure, attract new jobs and stimulate economic growth.

“The first step in that process is the expansion of Magee as a key skills and economic driver.

“Over the last number of days, I’ve been speaking with the British Government and Treasury in an attempt to maximise the initial outlay. The final figure is less than we had hoped for, which is a disappointment, but we will squeeze every benefit out of this investment.

“What’s important now is that we secure match funding from a functioning Executive. People in the North West were neglected by the last period of government, they cannot be abandoned by absentee politicians now.

“It’s time for all parties to come back together, for politicians to get back to work and for us all to deliver for Derry. That will be a key focus in the talks as they start today.”