Nancy Pelosi intervention ‘marks Boris’ card’ - Eastwood

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MLA has welcomed an intervention from Nancy Pelosi outlining that there is no chance of a trade deal between the Unites States and Britain if Brexit undermines the Good Friday Agreement.

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives and Senior Democrat politician, who visited Derry earlier this year, made the comments after Donald Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton said a trade deal between the UK and US could be fast tracked following a No Deal Brexit.

Mr Eastwood said the intervention from Nancy Pelosi “marks Boris Johnson’s cards”.

“The fantasy trade deal that Brexiteers like Johnson and Farage have been salivating over will not happen if they continue on their path to a hard Brexit and a hard border in Ireland,” the Foyle MLA said.

“I welcome Nancy Pelosi’s strong and consistent commitment to the letter and spirit of the Good Friday Agreement. Her identification of a seamless border as a key test of Brexit is now a critical objective if the new British Prime Minister wants to land what he obviously sees as his big Brexit prize.

“A seamless border and a no-deal Brexit are mutually exclusive objectives. Boris Johnson’s administration now has to recalculate its strategy and return to the cold reality that the backstop is the only show in town.”