Nathan Carter set to headline ‘Strajamba’

Strabane will be buzzing with live music on Saturday, June 15 as country legend Nathan Carter and his amazing band top the bill at this year’s ‘Strajamba’ Festival.

‘Strajamba’ is organised by the Strabane Business Improvement District (BID) and is aimed at improving Strabane as a thriving and vibrant town for local people and visitors alike to enjoy and do business in.

(From left to right) Michael Kelly of MK's Bar, Martin Gallen of Banba Designs, Business Improvement District (BID) officer Catherine Collins, Anoop Guram, and Trevor Mealiff of Caf� Fresco all holding country legend Nathan Carter.

After the huge success of Strajamba 2018 (with headline act Hothouse Flowers) this year’s event is aiming to be even bigger and better!

The theme for this year’s live music festival is ‘nurturing home grown talent’ – and will host a number of great performances from the Wailin Banshees, David Oliver and Keep ‘er Lit, Adam Dolan, Shonagh Forbes, Darren Doherty and the Heathen Choir and Broken Bandits – with more local acts to be announced.

Strabane Business Improvement District (BID) officer Catherine Collins said: “I’m delighted that Strabane’s home grown talent will have the opportunity to shine at this year’s festival – which has such an impressive line-up headlined by the amazing Nathan Carter! Strajamba is growing year on year to become one of our most popular annual events – with such a brilliant mix of rising and established stars on the programme!

“Indeed, with a great selection of food vendors, a VIP tent, bar and live animations it will be an excellent night of entertainment – and a great way of celebrating and showcasing our local talent!”

Local singers Shonagh Forbes and Adam Dolan with country legend Nathan Carter

Michael Kelly of MK’s Bar and Chairperson of the Strabane Business Improvement District (BID) company added: “I’m delighted to be supporting Strajamba again this year – and really excited about securing a line-up that will suit all tastes. Strajamba has been such a huge hit with the public – and with country legend Nathan Carter headlining this year I have no doubts that it will be a fantastic evening with a positive impact on the town of Strabane!”

‘Strajamba’ takes place in the Canal Basin on Saturday, June 15. Doors open at 5pm with the first act on stage at 5.30pm. Nathan Carter will be performing from 9.30pm - 11pm.

Tickets are £20 for admission with a early bird rate of £15 until May 10. VIP tickets are £25 with a discounted price of £10 for under 16s – available from https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/strajamba-2019-tickets-59774053804 or from MKs Bar, Murphy’s on the Green and Café Fresco.