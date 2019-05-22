Nathan Carter to headline Summer Jamm Weekend

Strabane’s Big Weekend returns with Summer Jamm from Friday, June 14 – Sunday 16 when the town centre will be ‘buzzing’ with live music, dance, street entertainment, arts & crafts, and ‘Strajamba’ Music Festival with headline act Nathan Carter.

Summer Jamm kicks off on Friday night with DJ Jamie B and support in Ruby’s Nightclub. Saturday is full of family fun from 1pm – 5pm as Encore PAA will be opening the event with a showcase extravaganza. This will be followed with live music throughout the town from Folk N Trad, Mad Notions, Strabane Brass Band and Trad for Youth. To celebrate Youth 19, local singers will be performing in the busking tent including Juno Hassan, Jamie Donnelly, Darci Wilders to name but a few. Families will enjoy an array of street theatre, flash mobs, games, funfair, face painting, Jungle Pets, and a host of activities for the whole family to enjoy. Plus a range of products and food will be available from a selection of stalls from Strabane Market.

North West Regional College (educational partners of Summer Jamm) are back with their National Award Winning Careers Team. Join them at a ‘Careers Roadshow’ which will encourage people to indulge in some beauty treatments, health checks, have a go at gardening and learn more about computer coding!

Closing Saturday afternoon’s activities will be Class Act Choir with a performance that you don’t want to miss.

The entertainment continues from 5pm as ‘Strajamba’ live music festival is back in Canal Basin for another year of great music. Headlining the big stage will be country sensation Nathan Carter, supported by some amazing local acts. Make a night of it with food, licenced bar and VIP Tent. On until 11pm, the atmosphere is sure to be electric with fantastic local artists and the best of country music.

Country music continues on Sunday with a free family concert. This year’s ‘Country Fest’ in Canal Basin will welcome back the superb Johnny Brady, David James and a host of local musicians! Join in the fun with plenty of activities including circus workshops, arts and crafts and face painting! Love dancing? Then join with the jiving and line dancing happening throughout the afternoon. Grab a bite to eat at a choice of food stalls and relax and enjoy the sun in the licenced bar area.

Summer Jamm i is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council and supported by Strabane Business Improvement District (BIDS), North West Regional College and Youth 19.

Newly-elected Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Michaela Boyle said: “The Summer Jamm in Strabane is growing year on year to become one of Council’s most popular annual events. Indeed, it’s great to see the festival running over three days – which means lots more fun and entertainment for all!

“Having viewed this year’s programme, I can guarantee there’ll be plenty of family-friendly activities to suit everyone. I also expect this year will be even more popular than previous years with a brilliant mix of rising and established stars on the programme.

“With such a strong programme, I have no doubts that thousands of people will visit this year – firmly establishing the event as the largest celebration of live music & entertainment in Strabane’s cultural calendar!”

Kate Duffy, Director of Human Resources and Learner Services at North West Regional College added: “We’re delighted to be the official education partner for the Summer Jamm in Strabane. This ongoing partnership will enable local learners to take part in a range of interactive career activities delivered by our National Beacon Award winning Careers team. We will have current students and tutors on hand throughout the day to answer any questions, in conjunction with a full timetable of live demonstration in horticulture, joinery, health & beauty, plus fun competitions in weight lifting and gardening.

“Come along and find out about our new and exciting range of courses, as we will be based in Butcher street car park from 1pm – 5pm on the 15th of June.”

Michael Kelly, MK’s Bar and Chair of the Strabane Business Improvement District (BID) added: “The BID are delighted to be bringing Strajamba Live Music Festival to Strabane for the third year. After the huge success of Strajamba 2018 with headline act Hothouse Flowers this year’s event is aiming to be bigger again. We have an amazing line up of bands, across two stages headlined by Nathan Carter. The theme for this event is ‘nurturing home grown talent’ – and will host a number of performances from the Wailin Banshees, David Oliver, Adam Dolan, Shonagh Forbes, Darren Doherty & the Heathen Choir, and multi-platinum songwriter and Eurovision finalist Mickey Joe Harte. Strajamba has been such a huge hit with the public – and with country legend Nathan Carter headlining this year I have no doubts that it will be a fantastic evening with a positive impact on the town of Strabane!”

For information and a full list of the programme details please visit www.summerjammstrabane.com