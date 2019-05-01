National casting call for ‘glorious’ revival of Oliver

Following the success of last year’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, DYMT has announced that they will return to An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny this summer with a brand new, reimagined revival of Lionel Bart’s West End legendary hit musical, Oliver!

Putting their own artistic stamp on one of the most famous scores in musical theatre history, the finest young actors from across the country will bring the tale of Oliver Twist to life in this vibrant recreated adaptation, featuring songs such as ‘Food Glorious Food’, ‘Consider Yourself’ and ‘I’d Do Anything’.

Performance 2018 Jesus Christ superstar.

DYMT is recognised as one of Ireland’s most prestigious Youth Musical Theatre training companies, offering a select group of the country’s finest and most promising young actors an opportunity to experience the professional industry in Donegal each summer.

Rehearsing over a three week intensive rehearsal period, successful cast members will work with some of the industry’s best regarded creatives and tutors from across Ireland, the West End and beyond. Last year ‘Phantom of the Opera’ and West End star Celinde Shoenmaker joined DYMT’s JCS team, with Rob Houchen (Cameron Mackintosh’s Les Misérables) also amongst their all-star tutors. Following the success from his adaptation of Jesus Christ Superstar, DYMT’s Artistic Director, Séimí Campbell returns from London for three weeks to direct this year’s revival. Séimí s currently working on ‘Come From Away’ (Phoenix Theatre), ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ (Barbican Theatre), Resident Director on the Tony-nominated ‘Amour’ (Charing Cross Theatre) and Director of the UK premiere of Disney’s ‘My Son Pinocchio’ (Southwark Playhouse); all four also running in the West End this summer.

West End and Broadway star Rachel Tucker recently encouraged all young Irish actors who wish to work in Musical Theatre to ‘start their training with DYMT this summer - as it acts as a brilliant stepping stone to a career in the West End.’ The rest of this year’s all star creative team will be announced in the coming weeks, with world renowned vocal coach, Tine Verbeke (voice coach to Bono, The Script, Bressie) already confirmed in their line up.

Auditions for this ‘glorious’ new production will be held this month. More information on the application process can be found on their social media platforms (@donegalyouthmusicaltheatre) or via their Casting Team on dymtoliver@gmail.com.

Rehearsals will run daily from July 24 - August 12 in Letterkenny intensively, with the production running in An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny from Tuesday, August 13 - Saturday 17. With last year’s cast traveling from as far as Belfast and Dublin, don’t miss out on this incredible introduction to your professional career this summer.