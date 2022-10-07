Netomania to provide ultrafast broadband to 43,000 Derry premises in £12.9m investment

The firm says this will deliver access to its robust and reliable broadband network and helping to future-proof and diversify the local economy.

Jeremy Chelot, Chief Executive Officer at Netomnia, commented: “We’re thrilled to be bringing our network to Northern Ireland and we can’t wait for residents and businesses in Londonderry to benefit from access to broadband speeds of up 10Gps.

"This will allow people to surf the internet with ease, stream content through multiple services simultaneously and work from home without interruption.”

Broadband provider Netomania has announced a major investment in Derry

Mr. Chelot said that, along with YouFibre, an internet service provider, Netomnia has secured £418 million in funding since 2020 to support its rollout strategy.

The company makes wholesale connectivity available to Internet Service Providers (ISPs), building the infrastructure for their broadband services.

It says its network supports symmetrical (equal upload and download speeds) multi-gigabit services up to 10 Gbps (10,000 Mbps) using XGS-PON technology; this means ISPs using Netomnia’s network will be able to offer their customers reliable ultrafast speeds for decades to come.

Netomnia says it is aiming to become the third national full fibre network operator in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad