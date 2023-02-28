News you can trust since 1772
New bakery and food production facility at Lettershandoney proposed

An application to build a new bakery and food production facility beside Cassidy’s in Lettershandoney has been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

By Kevin Mullan
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 1:08pm

According to the application which has been newly-published by the Council, the building will be erected in a field to the north east of Cassidy’s shop and filling station.

The proposal is for a ‘building for the preparation and production of food/bakery products’.

Site plans show the bakery unit will extend to 120 square metres. Five new car parking spaces are also proposed.

