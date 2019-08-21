New chairman of Foyle Port sought for New Year appointment

The Department of Infrastructure has launched a recruitment campaign to find a new chairperson of Foyle Port.

The current chairman Bonnie Anlee will remain in situ until the end of the year.

Bonnie Anlee.

DfI said the time commitment for the post will be approximately 1-2 business days per month.

The Chair will be expected to attend all Board meetings and other ad hoc meetings as required. The Chair will receive remuneration of £26,799 and reasonable travel and subsistence costs.

The appointment will be effective from January 1, 2020 and will run for a period of four years.

Applications will be welcomed from all sections of the community.

Women, younger people, people with disabilities and people from ethnic minority communities are currently under-represented on DfI Boards. Applications from members of these groups would be particularly welcome.

You can access the application pack at www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/public-appointment-vacancies(external link opens in a new window / tab) or www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/dfi-public-appointments.