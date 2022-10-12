New Chamber chief Anna Doherty says business needs support as it is ‘thrust into another crisis’

Anna Doherty

Ms. Doherty, a former owner of the Rusty Nail in Clonmany, who has worked for several membership, trade and awarding bodies, including BritishAmerican Business in London, was speaking following her appointment as Chief Executive of the Chamber of Commerce on a permanent basis.

She has been the Chamber’s interim CEO since March.

“I’m extremely proud to have been appointed Chief Executive of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.

"It’s an honour to represent some of NI’s most creative and hard-working companies, and I am thankful to have been entrusted to continue with this role.

“Having served as interim CEO for the past six months, I am fully aware of the stresses on businesses currently. NW businesses, like others across NI, are struggling with the rising cost of energy, fuel, and materials.

"I understand totally the anxiety small business owners are facing. Now more than ever, the Chamber is doing all it can to deliver solutions for our members.

“Even in the face of an absent Executive, we will continue to press our elected representatives for action to support our economy. As during the pandemic over the past two years, the Chamber will work hard to give our members a voice and speak up to support our businesses.

“We’ve emerged from the pandemic only to be thrust into another crisis. It’s crucial that everything possible is done now to ensure our hard work during Covid was not in vain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The North West’s potential is clear to see. I am excited and honoured to be leading the Chamber at a significant time and to help our region thrive,” she said.

Her appointment comes at a crucial time as firms across the region deal with inflation, the growing cost of living crisis, and the lack of an Executive at Stormont.