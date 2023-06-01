New Derry Domino's pizzeria set to open 7 days a week in Skeoge with jobs available

The store will open for business on Monday June 5 and will be open seven days a week from 11am-12am Sunday to Thursday and 11am-3am Friday to Saturday, with delivery orders only from 11pm.

The store is currently recruiting for roles, including shift managers, pizza-makers, and delivery drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Domino’s recently found that over a quarter of adults are considering taking on a second job to support their finances, with one of the key factors in their quest being flexible hours which work around their existing job.

Domino's Pizza (File picture, Photography By Gerard McCarthy)

Domino's Skeoge store said they are offering flexible working shifts to fit around existing schedules, with training and progression opportunities available.

Patrick O’Donnell, Regional Manager said: "We’re excited to come to vibrant Skeoge, to deliver the nation’s favourite pizza. We’re also passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people can grow and develop their careers.

"Over 90 percent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can apply to be a pizza-maker or a driver by emailing [email protected]

Dominos (Anthony Brown).

To mark the official store launch, Domino’s will also be offering customers a range of e opening offers including: Any large pizza for £9.99 when collected across all three Derry stores from June 5; 2-topping personal pizzas for £2.49 when collected in store; Any 9.5" pizza for £8, 11.5" pizza for £10 and 13.5" pizza for £12, which are all available for delivery.

In addition, customers can join the Domino's Derry Facebook Page to sign up for a free 9.5” 2-topping pizza, and for a chance to win vouchers across opening week.

Domino's Pizza (Wilton, Cork Photography By Gerard McCarthy)