New Ebrington entrance and car park on schedule

The new access road to the Ebrington site is due to be completed by the end of August, it has been confirmed.

Work on the Limavady Road to install a new traffic management system has been completed and the lights and crossing are now operational.

A spokesperson for The Executive Office confirmed that the temporary car park project is also on schedule to open in the Autumn.

The works to create the temporary public car park, with capacity for 250 vehicles, are in the region of £180,000.

Ebrington had been off limits to the Derry public for generations but was vacated by the British Army in 2002 before being handed over for the benefit of local people.

The Peace Bridge, which opened in 2011, linked the site to the city centre, followed by Ebrington Square in 2012.

The site hosted large scale events during the City of Culture year and on occasion since.

Current businesses operating there include the Walled City Brewery restaurant, Ollie’s Cafe, the Creative Hub and the Enterprise Hub.

Construction work on the new 152-bed Ebrington Hotel is also set to get under way in August.

The £multi-million project will see the redevelopment of the flagship Clock Tower building transformed into a state-of-the art facility.

It will include leisure and spa facilities, a function/meeting room, restaurant and bar facilities and will be accessed from the Limavady Road entrance.