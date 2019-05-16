New one-woman show ‘Cotton Fingers’ comes to Derry

National Theatre Wales are delighted to announce an island of Ireland tour of Cotton Fingers, written by award-winning writer Rachel Trezise and starring Northern Irish actress, Amy Molloy.

This timely, politically-charged production, written during the referendum to repeal the eighth amendment in Ireland in 2018, will come to The Playhouse, Derry on Friday, May 24 and Saturday 25, as part of a national tour to mark one year since the historic referendum took place.

Set in Belfast, Cotton Fingers tells the amazing story of a young woman making the journey to Wales to access free NHS abortion care.

Belfast’s Amy Molloy will perform in this bold, one-woman show about the cycles of secrecy and the power young women hold over their futures, directed by National Theatre Wales’ Associate Director, Julia Thomas.

Cotton Fingers is the third play produced by National Theatre Wales and was originally performed in west Wales, in venues close to the port town of Fishguard, where Irish ferries dock, in July 2018.

Announcing the tour, National Theatre Wales’ Artistic Director, Kully Thiarai said: “We are excited to be making our debut across the Irish Sea, bringing this funny, poignant but important production to local audiences. Marking a year since the historic referendum, Cotton Fingers highlights the stark differences between women’s rights on either side of the border.”

Tickets are £14/£12 and available from The Playhouse on (028)71268027 or online at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.