Plans for a new car part storage unit, valeting and tyre fitting services in Derry have been submitted to Derry and Strabane Council.

The application is an extension to the applicant’s ongoing business, Reilly Motors, on the Ervey Road.

In an accompanying cover letter, agent MKA Planning said Reilly Motors originally operated on the Glenshane Road, but the construction of the A6 dual carriageway resulted in relocation to the Ervey Road in 2019.

“Reilly Motors developed their new garage at this location over the last five years,” the letter said. “However, the design of the approved garage failed to consider the implications of electric vehicles and [their] extensive servicing and charging requirements, which tie up workshops for significant periods.

Plans have been submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council.

“Reilly Motors need to provide a store to carry a wider range of car parts, to ensure their customers are not delayed or forced off the road for a significant periods of time due to the supply line difficulties.”

“Tyre fitting for the storage of both new and used tyres and an additional day for valeting compliment the services of the existing garage.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter