New Soda & Starch Bistro to open in Derry

Soda & Starch Under the Canopy is owned by Ray Moran and he also owns Artis Restaurant, in collaboration with chef Phelim O’Hagan. The new Soda & Starch Bistro will offer diners a more relaxed and casual offering that celebrates quality local produce with a focus on ‘from farm to plate’.

Ray, who has worked for more than 30 years in the food business, said: “Our existing two venues in Derry’s Craft Village have received phenomenal feedback since they began operating. Soda and Starch Under the Canopy is a fully licenced street food venue delivering a relaxed summer vibe. Available for private hire, firm favourites include the Hog Roast and Summer Barbecue. Meanwhile, Artis Restaurant offers a more formal culinary experience and was created by myself and Great British Menu Chef Phelim O’Hagan.

“Today, we are proud to launch something of a hybrid between the two that will allow guests to enjoy the best seasonal produce in what is a beautiful part of the city.”

Lisa Sheerin and Ray Moran outside Soda & Starch Bistro, which is set to open in Derry’s Craft Village this summer.

Dishes on the launch menu include seafood from Moore on the Quay, and steaks and seasonal vegetarian options, with the majority of dishes using the Kopa Grill, a vented sealed oven that produces juicer meats and primal heat flavours. The grill will give the new Bistro menu a street food accent that will further complement the quality produce.

Ray added: “The Craft Village in Derry has come alive over the last 12 months, providing an eclectic mix of artisan craft shops, cafes and restaurants. It is fast becoming a food destination in its own right and we know our Bistro will further strengthen that offering. We look forward to opening the doors to this new and exciting venture.”

Soda & Starch Bistro will open on Thursday, June 30 in the Craft Village.

