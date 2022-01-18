New website for Visit Derry to get more tourists to the city

The website was redeveloped as part of Tourism NI’s digital transformation work in partnership with creative e-tourism agency Simpleview and six other councils in the north also had their websites updated.

Assumpta O’Neill, International Brand & Campaigns Manager at Visit Derry said: “We are delighted to have recently launched a new website at www.visitderry.com with support from Tourism Northern Ireland’s Digital Transformation Work Programme. The website is a major step in enhancing our marketing capabilities, enabling us to provide an improved online user journey. The website will play a key role in inspiring more people to visit the Walled City by providing users with information on the destination, compelling stories and easy to access information on things to do, places to stay and a whole host of information to help visitors effectively plan their trip.”

Claire Cromie, Tourism NI’s Digital Programme Lead said: “We have enjoyed working with Simpleview who are best known for producing destination marketing solutions to support our local authorities. Our main goal was to set up a collaborative and synchronised online presentation of Northern Ireland tourism across the destination, and we have surpassed expectations.”

She added: “Each website is based on the design of our consumer website, Discover Northern Ireland, but has been modified to incorporate the Councils’ unique branding and content. Councils can now freely access and share data with each other and Tourism NI through a system set up by Simpleview.

“The Councils have worked hard on these websites and we are delighted they are now live. We are excited to continue working with them as we continue to build Northern Ireland’s profile through inspirational digital solutions.”

Richard Veal, Managing Director of Simpleview Europe adds: “Simpleview is delighted to have been involved with this ambitious project. Our e-Tourism solution was designed specifically for this type of implementation where destinations can share a technology platform and leverage all the economies of scale that come with that whilst also maintaining their own individual presence under their own brand.”