New Welding Academies at NWRC campuses in Derry and Limavady and job opportunities confirmed by Minister

The first two Assured Skills Academies will see 24 applicants receive industry-standard welding training during a five-week course at the college’s Limavady and Springtown campuses, followed by two-weeks of training at one of eight engineering companies participating.

Those who complete the Academy are guaranteed an interview for a welding positon at one of the companies.

The Minister said: “Welding skills are in high demand in our local engineering and manufacturing sector and these Assured Skills Academies will help equip participants with these skills, through an industry-recognised qualification, and position them very strongly to kick-start a new career in welding.

2019: Ricardo Butler and Shane Colgan at the Springtown campus. (Picture: Martin McKeown)

“These Academies at NWRC follow on from a previous successful Collaborative Welding Academy delivered earlier this year and are part of a wider delivery of welding training at further education colleges and companies across Northern Ireland. This collaborative approach will enable as many participants as possible to gain valuable skills and on successful completion receive a Level 2 City & Guilds welding qualification, thus giving them a great opportunity to pursue a rewarding career in the engineering sector.”

Sinead Hawkins, Business Skills Manager at North West Regional College, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for new fresh talent to progress in the industry by addressing the skills shortage. This will have a positive impact on the North West City Regions local economy by feeding into local business anchors. We are committed to providing a skills guarantee for a post-Covid economy and future labour market.”

Participants will receive £155 per week training allowance, travel expenses and, where eligible, assistance with childcare costs.

Subject to any COVID regulations or restrictions in place at the time, the Academies will be delivered over seven weeks as follows:

Limavady campus - Monday October 4 to Friday November 19.

Springtown campus - Monday November 8 to Friday December 24