NI Water’s first solar panel energy storage system at Ballykelly Plant
NI Water have recently completed a project at the new Ballykelly Wastewater Treatment Works to situate a new solar panel system.
This system has been upgraded with the addition of NI Water’s first battery energy storage system, which has now been switched on.
This battery system is the first of its kind for NI Water.
Last year, NI Water announced the completion of the overall £5 million investment to upgrade Ballykelly WwTW, providing a new wastewater treatment approach, utilising reed beds as part of the treatment process, providing a natural, long-term and resilient solution.
The Ballykelly plant is now ‘leading the way’ with this sustainable solution to wastewater treatment, which maximises the use of renewables as part of an integrated solution.
This new battery energy storage system will further enhance the efficiency of the plant through increased use of solar energy, NI Water said.
Mark Brownlee NI Water Senior Capital Project Manager said: “The aim of the new battery system is to enable the plant to operate using 100% locally generated solar power for as much of the year as possible.”