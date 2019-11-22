No Coca-Cola Christmas truck for Derry this year : Dates confirmed but Derry not included

Derry has not been listed on the itinerary for the hugely popular Coca-Cola truck tour for the first time in years.

The Irish tour dates were announced this week, and while Belfast, Dublin, Galway and other cities in Ireland will be covered on the tour, there is no mention of a stop in Derry.

The huge Coca-Cola truck has proved a major attraction in previous years when it was stationed close to Foyleside Shopping Centre.

Many families queued up to have their photographs taken with the iconic vehicle, but it seems people who want to see the truck this year will have to travel to Belfast.

There was no-one available at Coca-Cola yesterday when the Journal tried to contact the company to see why Derry is not listed on the itinerary.

The truck tour gets under way in Galway next weekend, November 30th, before heading on to Dublin, Belfast, down to Cork, and then on to Waterford with the final stop listed as Swords, County Dublin.