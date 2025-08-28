North West Business Awards in Derry 'a true celebration of the determination and talent'

Derry’s Chamber of Commerce is currently making final preparations for the 2025 North West Business Awards – a flagship celebration of the exceptional businesses and individuals helping to shape the future of our region.

Taking place next week on Friday, September 5 at the Best Western White Horse Hotel, this year’s gala promises a night to remember, with more than 300 guests gathering to honour the entrepreneurship, creativity, and innovation that define the North West’s business landscape.

With Bank of Ireland once again proudly supporting the event as headline sponsor, the Awards – jointly organised by the Chamber and the City Centre Initiative – will shine a spotlight on businesses of every size and sector.

This year, over 150 entries were received across 14 hotly contested categories, with the shortlisted finalists announced back in May.

Emile Rainey, Derry Chamber and Lorraine Allen, CCI with U105's Frank Mitchell recently.

A standout feature of this year’s event is the much-anticipated Business Hero Award, sponsored by Ulster University Business School, which honours an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the local business community. Guests can also look forward to three additional special recognitions, including the Brilliance in Business Award, Strabane BID Business of the Year, and NWRC Higher Level Apprentice of the Year.

Speaking ahead of the event, Anna Doherty, Derry Chamber Chief Executive, said: “The North West Business Awards are a true celebration of the determination and talent driving our region forward.

"We’re proud to play our part in recognising our businesses, who not only create jobs and growth but also enrich our communities. Congratulations to all the shortlisted businesses – your success is a testament to the North West’s entrepreneurial spirit.”

Recently, this year’s finalists took to the airwaves on U105 with Frank Mitchell, discussing their businesses, nominations and the Awards' impact on the North West region – a reminder of just how central these awards are to boosting local pride and recognition.

North West Business Awards Organisers and Sponsor Representatives pictured at the launch photocall.

Award sponsors include Bank of Ireland, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, Alchemy, Allstate, DAVY, City of Derry Airport, Loganair, Derry City & Strabane District Council, Ulster University, North West Regional College, Derry Journal, U105, BFast, SMartPAY NI, Strabane Business Improvement District, Toast, City Centre Initiative, BHP Security Solutions and Dillon Bass Premium Wines and Spirits.