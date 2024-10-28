Northbound Brewery’s visitor experience plans moving ahead in Derry
Northbound Brewery’s plans to develop a new visitor experience at its premises in Campsie have moved a step closer to reality with the formal submission of a planning application.
Richard and Martina Rogers have officially applied for permission to renovate their existing brewery at McClean Road to facilitate occasional tasting room tours and off sales provision.
It follows the announcement during the summer of a major expansion for the craft beer producer, made possible after it received assistance from the government-backed Go Succeed business enterprise programme.
