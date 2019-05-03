Northern Ireland’s Biggest and Best Jazz Festival opens

Northern Ireland’s biggest and best Jazz Festival officially opened its doors last night (Thursday) and runs until Monday, May 6.

Now in its 18th year, the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival returns with over 200 artists performing across 70 venues.

The annual celebration of jazz and big bands will feature artists from all over the world and welcome more than 70,000 revellers over the bank holiday weekend. Among the popular acts performing at the festival this year are George Colligan, Kitty LaRoar, Ryan Quigley, Michael Janisch’s Trilateral, Mr Wilson’s Second Liners, Jumpin Up!, Jive Aces, Kaz Hawkins, headliner Marc Almond and many, many more!

The popular Jazz Hubs is being held in many venues like Bennigans Bar, The Playhouse, Nerve Centre, Millennium Forum and The Great Hall in Magee where you can relax, unwind and enjoy the authentic jazz experience.

And don’t forget there’s an official #DerryJazzFest app! See the programme, get the latest travel information and event updates, and even bookmark your must-see shows, all within the app! Available on the Play Store and App Store! Just search for ‘What’s On Derry Strabane’.

For full details at www.cityofderryjazzfestival.com.