NW education to be promoted in the United States

Education representatives are travelling to Boston and Philadelphia this week to help build educational links with the North West region.

The trade mission, led by Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Councils, will be an opportunity to further reach out to the Irish diaspora.

Dr Malachy Ó Néill, Provost of Ulster University’s Magee campus said the approach is key to building strong links that will benefit local people and the economy. “The trade mission in collaboration with North West partners LYIT and NWRC provides a unique opportunity to promote the education provision across the region and the quality of the talent pool, which we know is a key deciding factor for prospective investors.”

Leo Murphy, NWRC Principal and Chief Executive, said: “The College is very much looking forward to developing networking opportunities, particularly in the areas of innovation around the Philadelphia and Pennsylvania areas.”

During the visit the representatives will work to develop apprenticeship and workforce development programmes. They will also attend a series of meetings and official engagements, including the official launch of the Harvard GSD Visit Atlas for a City Region project.

The trade mission takes place from November 11-15 and is funded by The Executive Office and the Irish Government.

For more information on the trade mission visit www.irelandNW.com and follow the hashtag #IrelandNW19.