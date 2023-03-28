‘NW potential must be maximised’ with renewed focus north and south - Derry MLA Delargy
Maximising the potential of the North West will require an all-Ireland focus on transport infrastructure here, Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has said.
The Foyle MLA was commenting after Sinn Féin representatives from across the North West met with the party’s Transport spokesperson Darren O’Rourke TD to discuss a variety of issues relating to the region.
The party delegation also visited several key infrastructural locations across the north west including Derry’s airport and port as well as the long-awaited A5 Derry to Dublin via Aughnacloy road upgrade.
Pádraig Delargy said: “As an all-Ireland party with elected representatives in every corner of the island, Sinn Féin is uniquely placed to press for progress on issues which affect people North and South.
“We have a strong team in the North West and we regularly come together to plan our approach to the key strategic matters which affect this region.
“We were delighted to welcome Darren O’Rourke to Derry and Tyrone to visit a number of key transport projects including City of Derry Airport, Foyle Port and the A5, on which we met with campaigners and victims families.
“There is massive potential in the north west but we need to see progress on our road, sea, rail and air connections if we are to realise that potential.”
Mr Delargy said this will require a ‘renewed governmental focus’ on these issues, North and South. "As an all-Ireland party, that is what Sinn Féin will be determined to achieve in both Leinster House and a restored Assembly.”