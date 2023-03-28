‘NW potential must be maximised’ with renewed focus north and south - Derry MLA Delargy

The Foyle MLA was commenting after Sinn Féin representatives from across the North West met with the party’s Transport spokesperson Darren O’Rourke TD to discuss a variety of issues relating to the region.

The party delegation also visited several key infrastructural locations across the north west including Derry’s airport and port as well as the long-awaited A5 Derry to Dublin via Aughnacloy road upgrade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pádraig Delargy said: “As an all-Ireland party with elected representatives in every corner of the island, Sinn Féin is uniquely placed to press for progress on issues which affect people North and South.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy (left) with party colleagues during a visit to City of Derry Airport where they met with Steve Frazer, City of Derry Airport managing director, fourth from left.

“We have a strong team in the North West and we regularly come together to plan our approach to the key strategic matters which affect this region.

“We were delighted to welcome Darren O’Rourke to Derry and Tyrone to visit a number of key transport projects including City of Derry Airport, Foyle Port and the A5, on which we met with campaigners and victims families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is massive potential in the north west but we need to see progress on our road, sea, rail and air connections if we are to realise that potential.”