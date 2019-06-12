NYC based Tessa to lead YSC in Americas

High-flying Derry consultant Tessa Breslin has been newly appointed as the managing director of the global leadership strategy firm, YSC Consulting, throughout the Americas.

Based in New York City Mrs. Breslin has been charged with leading the London-headquartered firm’s businesses in the United States, Brazil, Canada and Mexico.

“During my years as a client, I always admired YSC’s thoughtful approach and impact in working with organizations,” said Mrs. Breslin.

“I’m thrilled to lead our teams in the Americas as we continue to deliver the world-class leadership strategy programs our clients have come to value and expect in their partnership with YSC.”

Mrs. Breslin is the daughter of Charlie and Celine McDaid, of Altnagelvin, who told the ‘Journal’ they were absolutely thrilled at their daughter’s high-profile appointment.

“We’re very proud,” said her father Charlie.

“She’s somebody who has worked hard. She has put in the effort and got there,” added her mother.

Mrs. Breslin has been living with her husband Declan, and their three children, in New York City for almost a decade now.

She attended Trench Road Primary School and Thornhill College before receiving a 1st class honours in Psychology at Queen’s University, Belfast.

Breslin is a chartered psychologist with the British Psychological Society and a member of the Health Professionals Council and American Psychological Association.

Her expertise includes individual assessment, talent development, coaching and team facilitation, and she has worked with clients across a wide range of industry sectors, including marketing and advertising, pharmaceuticals and financial services.

Prior to joining YSC in 2010 she enjoyed stints at the Heathrow Airport operator, BAA, and with the French food services giant Sodexo.

The Thornhill College old girl replaces Eric Pliner who has now moved to the role of Chief Executive Officer at the firm.

Mr. Pliner said: “Over the past nine years, Tessa has served as a formal and informal leader for YSC around the world and has helped build some of our strongest client relationships.

“Tessa’s expertise and credentials make her an inspired choice to lead our fastest-growing geography as we begin the next leg of our journey.”

YSC was established as Young Samuel Chambers Ltd. in London in 1989.

Grounded in the behavioral sciences, the company helps organisations around the world “connect the dots between business strategy and leadership, offering a range of expertise and proprietary tools to drive the leadership, interactions and culture that help clients achieve their commercial and/or organizational strategies”.

Mrs. Breslin began her career in consulting in London, working with blue chip clients on their communications, internal branding and change programs.

She moved to the aviation industry with BAA and worked in employee engagement and learning and development roles, and ultimately led the talent agenda across an international airports business. She then headed up talent and management development for Sodexo with responsibilities for performance, talent, and leadership development for 48,000 people.

Mrs. Breslin enjoys escaping to a holiday home in Donegal with her children and Declan a West Ham fan who works for JP Morgan in New York. She serves on the Board of Trustees of a liberal arts university in New Jersey and her special interests lie in helping individuals with high potential, particularly women, realize their ambitions.