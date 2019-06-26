It is a festival that is attracting attention throughout the Irish music scene, and with a line-up containing some of the best new acts in the country, O’Flaherty’s OTB is the place to be this July.

Taking place ‘out-the-back’ of the popular Buncrana Main Street venue, OTB is a music festival spanning two days in July which has boasted some of the best upcoming artists in Ireland. Organised by local events promoter MRK Events, last year’s edition sold out one week in advance, with huge interest in the transformed surroundings of O’Flaherty’s yard.

Join the crew as O'Flaherty's OTB has been transformed.

Indeed, this year’s line-up contains some of the hottest talent in Ireland, one in particular being FLYNN, who has amassed over 15 million streams of his track ‘Recognise’ on Spotify. Joining him on Saturday night will be Today FM’s Fergal D’Arcy, who will close proceedings with one of his trademark live DJ sets, Ryan Mack, who has been an ever-present on national radio during the past year and New York songstress, Mikaela Davis, who will take in Buncrana as part of her UK and Ireland Tour.

Another artist appearing on Saturday night is Tyrone native Conleth McGeary, who has been wowing crowds of up to 3,000 people on a regular basis in Liverpool.

On Sunday, Thanks Brother, fronted by the brilliant Roisin O, and Fallen Lights return for their second appearance at OTB. Cork brothers, True Tides, will travel north after playing to a 12,000 crowd in Musgrave Park with The Coronas recently. Whilst Aimée, who’s track ‘Don’t Bother’ has amassed huge radio play, will come to Donegal for the first time. Completing the bill will be Two Degrees, a Tyrone-Derry duo that are becoming firm favourites among the student scene in Belfast and local DJ-prodigy Ois Bosh.

Rory Kelly, MRK Events said: “The reaction in the past few months has been amazing. There is a huge appetite for live music in Donegal, and we are only happy to keep trying to grow that in Buncrana and Inishowen. The acts we have at OTB are ones that are on the ascent, and that’s how we’re looking at OTB. We’re now in our fourth year, and growing each year, so long may it continue!”

Fiachra O’Flaherty, O’Flaherty’s Bar, said: “Out the back has been transformed. We’ve added so much since last year, and it shows our belief in OTB and our commitment to putting on a show you won’t get anywhere else in the country.”

Final Weekend Admission tickets are available in O’Flaherty’s Bar, priced at €20. Saturday/Sunday tickets available online at Eventbrite.ie, priced at €15.