One of Derry’s oldest homes for sale for first time in almost a century

People are being given the chance to own a little piece of history as one of Derry’s oldest homes has gone up for sale for the first time in almost a century.

Parts of the Grade A listed ‘chocolate box’ property outside Claudy date back to the mid 1600s, and estate agents have said it is “steeped in history”.

The quaint cottage garden at the historic property.

The home is being sold by Donnybrook Estate Agents in Derry and its owners are seeking offers over £475,000.

The estate agents have said the well maintained house has retained fine architectural features including an original stone floor that is over 350 years old and Royal Mail postbox that dates back to Queen Victoria.

The picturesque house and gardens set on a three acre site which faces the Ballyarton Road and also includes a number of farm buildings and free permit to fish in the River Faughan subject to purchasing a licence.

The lot includes a thatched house of 17th century date, a Victorian house which was formerly a shop, and attendant barns attached to the house via a large arched gateway.

The unusual detail of the thatched house is unique in Northern Ireland with its steep roof, eaves gutter and tall chimney.

The Department for Communities has dated the construction of the original part of the house between 1650 and 1699 - a historic period not long after the City Walls were built and which also encompasses the Siege of Derry.

The McCoome family are recorded as living in the townland around the time of the house’s construction, becoming McCullough by marriage. The house features on the 1830 Ordnance map as a single linear house beside the road.

A Departmental report on the dwelling states that Hugh McCullagh, who acquired the freehold of the property in 1886 was succeeded as resident by John McCullagh in 1894, who remained there until at least 1929. The house has not come up for sale for more than 90 years.

The old post box at the property.

For enquiries contact Donnybrook Estate Agents on 028 71377979.