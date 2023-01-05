The North West is already recognised as a major contributor to health services. However developments over recent years including the Magee Medical School, the transfer of courses from Jordanstown, coupled with the advancement of courses on other colleges north and south, the expansion in research and health-related initiatives under the City Deal funds and the plans for Northlands, have raised the profile of the region further and helped to cement that reputation.

But more could be done here. We have first class educational and training facilities that are producing professionals who can fill some of the many vacancies in health and social care settings and related disciplines. But with major buy-in from governments north and south, we could see further advancements building on the expertise that is already here.

That will necessitate major commitments on funding and resourcing, a lifting of the Maximum Student Numbers (MaSN) cap, and timely follow through on delivery and releasing of funds. Too often plans drawn are up only to hit brick wall after brick wall. That needs to change.

Altnagelvin Hospital.