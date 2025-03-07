Derry is a great city, bustling with talent, creativity and ingenuity. We are a place with tremendous potential, our best asset is our people, we are known around the world for our fantastic artists, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, all who are proud to call this place home. Opportunities abound for us in a whole range of areas and we need to grasp them with both hands.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Too often Stormont has refused to capitalise on that potential, ignoring the needs of this city. Similarly, those on the other side of the border also feel let down.

The SDLP this week used one of our ten Opposition Days - where we get to decide the agenda at Stormont - to put the people of this city and region front and centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have been shining a light on three issues that hold the North West back and we are seeking firm Assembly and Executive commitments on how we address these historic imbalances.

Sinéad McLaughlin, SDLP Foyle MLA.

We are proposing measures to end the two-tier economy that stymies the life chances of far too many people.

There are huge opportunities in this city through emerging sectors like health and life sciences, where we have the talent and the infrastructure to become a leading hub of innovation. As a cross-border region, we also have a unique chance to harness the economic potential of an all-island approach, as we continue our work to build a new Ireland.

These advantages, complemented by the opportunities presented by dual market access, represent the foundations of our future economic success.

But the current economic strategy has allowed a two-tier economy to develop, with wealth accumulating around the capital city while places like Derry have been left behind.

That’s why the SDLP is calling for a strategy for the North West’s economy that attracts inward investment, supports local enterprise partnerships, and maximises the potential of our cross-border economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a chance to make the North West a regional economic powerhouse on this island – we just need the vision to realise it.

We are also shining a spotlight on the addiction crisis that has blighted the lives of too many families here. Derry has some of the highest rates of alcohol-related deaths and drug misuse across the North, an issue that has become endemic, with tragic results for people who have been unable to get the help they need.

Stormont has done far too little to address this problem and it has been left to community groups to pick up the pieces. Organisations like the Northlands Centre, HURT, ARC Fitness and many others have stepped up and done life-saving work in the absence of an Executive intervention.

We’ll be asking the Assembly to support their work through the delivery of a fully funded, purpose-built addiction treatment and recovery centre to integrate addiction treatment into a wider regional strategy for mental health, housing and employment support.

This brighter future will not be possible without meaningful improvements to public infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From our roads to our public transport options and water supply to enable us to build the social and affordable housing we need, the quality of our infrastructure is a direct driver of economic growth here, but inadequate provision is acting as a barrier to investment and jobs.

The problems our region faces, on economic policy, addiction and transport, didn’t happen by accident and they won’t be solved by sitting on our hands.

The people of Derry have all the potential to enable this city to reach its potential as a prosperous, creative, thriving place, but that can’t happen unless the Executive meets us halfway.

From the expansion of Magee, to establishing a medical school, securing a city deal and holding Invest NI accountable, the SDLP has never shied away from delivering for Derry.

In the face of government inaction, the SDLP will always roll up our sleeves and get to work for the people here who rely on us to speak up for you.