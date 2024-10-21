Over 1,500 Students Inspired at MEGA’s Explore Engineering Expo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The MEGA Board and Team are thrilled to announce the successful completion of the second Explore Engineering Expo, which took place on 16th October at the Mid Ulster Sports Arena in Cookstown.

The event attracted over 1,500 students from schools across Dungannon, Cookstown, and surrounding areas, inspiring the next generation of engineers through hands-on, interactive experiences with local engineering companies.

Designed specifically to spark an interest in engineering before students make their GCSE subject choices, the Expo engaged students aged 13-14 (Year 10) with a wide variety of exciting activities and demonstrations. 40 exhibitors, including key industry leaders and training providers, showcased the region's engineering and manufacturing prowess through cutting-edge technology, product displays, and live demos.

MEGA would like to extend a special thanks to EY Northern Ireland for their generous sponsorship, which provided bus transportation for all the students, ensuring that no school missed out on this opportunity.

Maria Curran, MEGA Project Director, acknowledged EY's support:"We are immensely grateful to EY for sponsoring the transportation, making sure students from across the region could attend the Expo. Their contribution was crucial in allowing us to reach over 1,500 young people, giving them the opportunity to explore engineering and be inspired by the possibilities in this vital industry."

This industry-led initiative aligns with the Minister’s vision for a regionally balanced economy and contributes to the Sub-Regional Economic Plan. Engineering and manufacturing play a crucial role in Northern Ireland’s economic development, and the Expo provided a platform for showcasing the career opportunities available in these fields.

Sean Murtagh, Teacher Dungannon Integrated College, who attended with students, praised the event:"This was a fantastic experience for our students. The interactive nature of the Expo really brought engineering to life, showing them that the skills they develop today can lead to exciting careers tomorrow. Many of our students left feeling inspired to pursue STEM subjects."

Elita Frid, MEGA Education Manager, commented on the significance of the event:"The interactive format of the Expo has ignited a passion for engineering in many of the young people who attended. We hope this event will plant the seeds for future engineers who will contribute to the ongoing growth and success of the region’s manufacturing and engineering sector."

Ian Edwards, EY Northern Ireland Tax Partner, expressed the firm’s enthusiasm for supporting the event:"At EY, we are committed to supporting education and fostering the development of future talent. By sponsoring the buses for this event, we ensured that many students could participate, learn, and be inspired to pursue careers in engineering—a field that is crucial to the region’s economic growth."

Roisin McCabe, Specdrum Ltd, emphasised the importance of industry participation:"It’s crucial that we, as industry leaders, engage with the next generation. The students were inquisitive, enthusiastic, and eager to learn, which gives me confidence in the future of the sector."

Councillor Eugene McConnell, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, highlighted the impact on regional development:"The Explore Engineering Expo is a brilliant example of how local businesses, educators, and organisations can collaborate to support regional economic growth. Events like this help us develop a skilled workforce that will continue to drive innovation and success in our manufacturing and engineering sectors that are so vital to growth both here in Mid Ulster and further afield."

The Explore Engineering Expo was not only an opportunity for students to explore engineering as a career path but also an important platform for networking and collaboration between industry leaders, schools, and training providers.