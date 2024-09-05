Owners of Derry restaurant 'Wheelers' announce closure from this weekend

Derry’s popular Wheeler’s restaurant is to close its doors under its current owners on Sunday, September 8, it has been confirmed.

In a post on the Wheelers social media page, owner Patrick Kennedy said it was the ‘end of the road for Wheelers under the Kennedys,’ but said they would see people soon in a new location ‘with great offers and some of our old Wheelers favourites’.

Wheelers, which is located on the Strand Road, is a sit-in and takeway and has been behind a number of local initiatives in recent times, including a weekly drop-in facility for people and families experiencing food poverty and the ‘Suspend a Meal’ service.

On Facebook, Pat said the post confirming the closure was a hard one to write.

Wheelers in Derry. Picture: Google Earth

"This is a hard post for me to put up but unfortunately our time at Wheeler's has come to an end due to contractual differences. We will be closing Wheelers next Sunday 8th September at 10pm.

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank Nora & Liam Greene who are the landlords and also Muhammad Atif who we sublet from for the last five years for his complete support especially throughout Covid times.

“We would also like to thank my truly amazing staff especially my present staff who I couldn’t do without.

“Last but not least I would like to thank you, my customers, for the last 5 years.

“It's the end of the road for Wheelers under the Kennedy's but it will not be the last time you see us, we will see you's soon in a new location with great offers and some of our old Wheelers favourites… but also some great new products.

“Thanks everyone. God Bless.”