Paddy McGuinness visits Strabane sausage roll specialist McColgan’s in next episode of BBC1’s Inside the Factory
McColgan’s has been purveying sausage rolls, pies, pasties, and quiche for over 80 years.
Next Tuesday at 8pm on BBC1 viewers can watch Paddy as he looks at how the company makes more than half a million sausage rolls a day.
"We've been keeping a secret...that we are very excited to share!” McColgan’s announced on its social media.
"We recently opened our doors to BBC's Inside the Factory! We couldn't be prouder to be the first NI producer to feature in this popular series!” it added.
During the episode Paddy meets the new product development manager Edel Gallagher and technical manager Breda Donaghey at McColgan’s to see how the business works.
The episode airs at 8pm on Tuesday, February 4, on BBC1.
