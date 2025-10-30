Peak perks on offer for new Evri recruits in Derry ahead of record-breaking season

New recruits at Evri can unlock additional perks this peak, as the parcel delivery company continues to expand its network of self-employed couriers.

In preparation for what is planned to be another record-breaking festive period, Evri is looking to recruit hundreds of new courier roles in Derry, which follows a recent £1.3m investment in Northern Ireland with the opening of the firm’s brand-new Mallusk depot – a first for the business in the country.

And while couriers can typically earn up to £18 an hour on average, new recruits looking to join Evri’s existing 30,000-strong self-employed network are eligible to enjoy an enhanced benefits package, which includes a ‘welcome payment’ of up to £1000, alongside an additional ‘learning payment’ designed to support new couriers in their training.

Following its expansion across Northern Ireland, Evri is strengthening its workforce in Derry with a mixture of full-time or flexible roles, with opportunities available beyond the festive period for those interested in building a career with Evri.

Couriers joining the business can benefit from the independence the role brings, with the freedom to deliver parcels daily any time between 8am and 8pm, and with the advantage of rounds available locally, couriers can enjoy the flexibility of managing their work around their personal commitments – whether that be doing the school run or completing errands.

Conor Ormsby, Northern Ireland Country Manager at Evri, said: “Following our recent investment in Northern Ireland, we’re proud to continue our expansion, as we look to strengthen our courier network across the country.

“We’re currently on track to deliver another record-breaking peak at Evri, and it’s our self-employed couriers who play a vital role in ensuring households across Derry receive their presents this Christmas.

“Alongside the range of benefits we offer, our couriers can also enjoy the flexibility of delivering at a time that suits them, complimenting a work/life balance that can be particularly beneficial at a busy time of year.”

And among other benefits open to Evri couriers include free access to wellbeing benefits, such as Digital GP and Physio, as well as discounts for major retailers to help save on everyday expenses.

Evri also recently launched a ‘Go Electric’ scheme to incentivise its self-employed couriers to switch to electric vehicles by offering up to £3,300 towards an electric vehicle over two years.

For those looking to apply, visit www.evri.com/beacourier for more details, and terms and conditions.