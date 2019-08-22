PICTURES: Funeral takes place for car retail giant John Mulholland

The funeral has taken place for a giant of the car industry, John Mulholland.

Hundreds attended his Requiem Mass in Saint Oliver Plunkett's church in Toomebridge, Co Antrim.

Tributes have been paid to the 55-year-old businessman after he lost a 14-month battle with cancer.

Originally from north Belfast – the founder of the John Mulholland Motors was a devoted fan of rallying and motorsport.

He died surrounded by his family on August 17.

A funeral notice said the "beloved husband and father passed away at home after the most courageous 14-month battle with cancer surrounded by his beloved wife Alicia, children Alicia, Shona, Johnnie and Anna".

Mourners pay their respect to John Mulholland

Following his cancer diagnosis Mr Mulholland spoke openly about his illness and fronted a major fundraising campaign in a bid to donate £40,000 to the Friends of the Cancer Centre charity by the end of the year.

The Mass pamphlet for John Mulholland's funeral

One of the rally cars which accompanied Mr Mulholland's hearse

A sad day for the Mulholland family