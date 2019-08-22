Plans for 61-apartment retirement village at Ebrington site in Derry

Plans for an Over 55’s retirement village at Derry’s Ebrington site were unveiled today.

The next phase of the Ebrington redevelopment will deliver 61 new apartments at a complex off Limavady Road.

The proposal is part of the ongoing regeneration of the site, following approval of a site wide Ebrington Development Framework masterplan in 2016.

The proposals for the retirement complex includes 61 one and two bed apartments and includes the refurbishment of no. 117 Ebrington, a grade B2 listed building formally used as barracks/ sleeping quarters.

The new accommodation will utilise the newly constructed road access onto Limavady Road.

A spokesperson, on behalf of Ebrington Holdings Ltd, said: “We are pleased to be bringing forward a further stage of investment in and redevelopment of the Ebrington site.

“These exciting proposals will bring stunning Retirement living apartments to the City, set in an outstanding location overlooking St Columb’s Park and adjacent to the new entrance to Ebrington from the Limavady Road. By continuing the mixed use redevelopment of Ebrington site we are creating a fantastic place to live, work and visit.”

The proposal also includes the redevelopment of the no. 118 Ebrington Barracks, which is unlisted, alongside facilities including communal living rooms, laundry area and storage spaces.

Andrew Coulter, partner at ACA Architects, said: “We are delighted to submit this proposal to Council, following a 12 month period of pre-application discussions. Our client is insisting on a high quality end product and tailored to meet the need for this accommodation in the city.”

Brian Kelly, Director of planning and regeneration consultancy Turley, added: “We are very pleased to be involved in bringing forward these proposals, and will shortly be consulting with the public, local community and statutory agencies to refine our plans before submitting a planning application to Derry City and Strabane District Council. This is another significant step forward for the regeneration of Ebrington, and we look forward to helping secure permission for its delivery.”

A proposal of application notice has been submitted with Derry City & Strabane District Council Planning, which marks the beginning of pre-application community consultation. A public exhibition that will be held at Building 83, Ebrington on Thursday, August 29 2019 from 4.00pm to 7.00pm.