Plans for glamping site with jacuzzi outside Derry
Plans have been lodged for a new glamping site replete with jacuzzi on the outskirts of Derry.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 4:39 pm
An application to develop five glamping pods with a single hot tub, car parking and pedestrian walkways was published by Derry City and Strabane District Council this week.
The proposed site is at the Oaks, on lands 50 metres east of 225 Glenshane Road at Burntollet.
The applicants are Mr. Albert Allen and Miss Louise Hamilton.