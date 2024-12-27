Plans for major revamp of McLaughlin petrol station and depot at Mullenan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The long-standing cross-border fuel company McLaughlin Coal and Solid Fuels is set to redevelop its petrol station and shop at Mullenan.

Mr. Noel McLaughlin has applied for permission to carry out a major overhaul of its A&N Fuels NI Ltd. business close to the border at 68 Mullenan Road.

If approved by Derry City & Strabane District Council the existing forecourt and buildings near Killea and Carrigans will be demolished.

A newly lodged planning application outlines a proposal for ‘a commercial development which includes the demolition of existing shed, office and canopy; construction of new solid fuel storage shed, construction of new solid fuel storage shed with take away coffee hatch; construction of new filling station forecourt with four pumps and canopy along with associated underground fuel tanks, site works and connection to existing services’.

A&N Fuels NI Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Buncrana-based McLaughlin Coal and Solid Fuels company which has been importing and distributing solid fuels since the 1940s.