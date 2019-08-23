Plans for two major Ebrington office blocks move to next stage

A £multi-million top grade office complex at Ebrington has moved a step closer after a government department notified the council it approved of the project.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee held a special meeting yesterday (Thursday) to consider a Notice of Opinion for the development of two Grade A office blocks at the former Ebrington Barracks site.

The Committee received an update from Council planning officials on the Notice of Opinion to approve the developments issued by the Department for Infrastructure’s Strategic Planning Team.

The site involved is located at lands to the north of Waterside Roundabout, above the underground carpark.

During the meeting Planning Committee, members expressed their view that in this case it was not necessary to seek a hearing in front of the Planning Appeals Commission as the proposal was broadly in line with what had been anticipated on this important regeneration site.

While a full quorum was not present to make an official decision on the notice, Council Chief Executive John Kelpie stepped in to officially progress the matter by delegated authority.

Planning Officers will now write to DfI to formally notify them of the decision before the application can move on to the next stage of development.

Welcoming the outcome, Chair of the Planning Committee Councillor Christopher Jackson said he was pleased to see progress being made on the development of one of the city’s most strategic sites.

“Work to promote and develop the Ebrington site continues to make advances, and today’s endorsement of the Department’s decision to proceed with the construction of two Grade A office buildings is another step towards realising the potential of this important site,” he said after the meeting.

“We will continue to work with the Department to ensure the delivery of the project in accordance with planning guidelines, which will enhance the portfolio of developed properties operating at Ebrington.

“I look forward now to seeing the plans move forward and to the delivery of much needed high quality office accommodation in the Waterside area.”