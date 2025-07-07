Plans to build 10 apartments in Derry’s Waterside

By Kevin Mullan
Published 7th Jul 2025, 17:07 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 17:12 BST
An application to develop ten apartments on a street in Derry’s Waterside that commands incredible views of the cityscape has been submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council.

The application relates to 59 Dunfield Terrace.

A planning statement – compiled by MKA Planning on behalf of the applicant – states: “The application site is located at the southern end of Dunfield Terrace which consists of a single linear terrace of 7 no. two storey houses, two no. two storey semis and application site all on the southern side of the public road.

"The site is replacing an existing dilapidated single storey bungalow which detracts from the existing strong streetscape.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
59 Dunfield Terraceplaceholder image
59 Dunfield Terrace

The application proposes the development of ten one bed, two person apartments with associated amenity space, bin storage and car parking.

The planning statement notes that ‘the proposed redevelopment of this brownfield site will bring significant environment and social benefits meeting the housing need of the city’.

Related topics:DerryDerry CityStrabane District Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice