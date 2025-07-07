Plans to build 10 apartments in Derry’s Waterside
The application relates to 59 Dunfield Terrace.
A planning statement – compiled by MKA Planning on behalf of the applicant – states: “The application site is located at the southern end of Dunfield Terrace which consists of a single linear terrace of 7 no. two storey houses, two no. two storey semis and application site all on the southern side of the public road.
"The site is replacing an existing dilapidated single storey bungalow which detracts from the existing strong streetscape.”
The application proposes the development of ten one bed, two person apartments with associated amenity space, bin storage and car parking.
The planning statement notes that ‘the proposed redevelopment of this brownfield site will bring significant environment and social benefits meeting the housing need of the city’.
