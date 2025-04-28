Plans to convert former youth hostel into student accommodation to meet growing Magee demand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been lodged to develop new student accommodation at a former youth hostel in Derry city centre.

The Nerve Centre has applied for permission to convert the youth hostel at Magazine Studios to student accommodation for up to 31 people.

A design and access statement completed by KJS Architects on behalf of the applicant points out that the development will help meet the anticipated growth in demand for student housing in Derry.

"The proposed change of use from hostel accommodation to student accommodation at Magazine Studios is as a response to the ever increasing demand for student accommodation in the city.

Magazine Studios

"Magee University Student Accommodation have been involved with this project, they support the application and ultimately, they propose to lease the building from the client when complete,” the statement says.

According to planning documents the former hostel accommodated up to 102 people in dormitories but the new block will facilitate around 31 people.

"The existing and proposed use for the building may be quite similar ie. student/youth accommodation but the occupation numbers will be drastically reduced from the existing hostel which has a max occupancy number of over 100 people to the proposed accommodated which will have only 31 students,” the design statement explains.

It adds: “This reduction in capacity will make the building much easier to service in terms of environmental issues such as wastewater usage, noise pollution and odour from the commercial kitchen and thus less problematic.”

The former youth hostel accommodation was originally erected in 1989.