Plans to develop Domino’s pizza outlet at Skeoge

An application has been lodged for a new Domino’s pizza outlet at Skeoge.

By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The proposal is to fit out ‘Unit 3 at the Skeoge Neighbourhood Centre Lands to the North of Skeoge Link Road and West of Glenabbey Road’ as a ‘Domino's Pizza Hot Food takeaway and delivery’.

The application for full planning permission was submitted by Victa DP Ltd. Details were published this week by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The bid must now go before the Council’s planning committee for decision.

An application for a Domino's outlet at Skeoge has been submitted

