Plans to extend White Horse bar

The popular White Horse Hotel on the outskirts of Derry may soon be extended after the proprietors applied for permission to add another storey to the bar.

Cromer Enterprises Ltd, has lodged a fresh planning application to extend the bar at the front of the 4 Star Best Western Plus hotel in Campsie.

Internal alterations, including the removal of the bar mezzanine, will also be carried out if the plans at the Clooney Road hotel are ultimately approved.

The application has been newly lodged with Derry City & Strabane District Council.

The relevant statutory authorities have been informed of the proposals and none of them have raised any objections

The application will now be scheduled for a forthcoming meeting of the DC&SDC Planning Committee, which will have the ultimate say on whether it goes ahead.