Politicians warned over need for deal

Following a meeting between business and civic representatives with the five political parties at Stormont, Redmond McFadden, President of Derry’s Chamber of Commerce said politicians were left in no doubt as to what was at stake.

“At that meeting we pressed the urgent need for the parties to agree the draft deal which was published by the British and Irish Governments,” he said, adding:

“Three years without Ministers making local decisions has had an enormous impact on our economy and wider society. A lack of effective and meaningful representation here is curtailing investment in our region, stifling job creation and driving our young people away.

“Society can only prosper when there is political and economic stability. At this crucial time, we want to demonstrate our firm support for the deal and were clear to party representatives that we must get the Executive up and running again. Working together, political, business and civic leaders can help ensure that we move forward as a society and leave no one behind.”

Derry businessman Gavin Killeen and Paddy Nixon, Vice Chancellor, Ulster University were also among those who attended the meeting.