Potential BT job losses in Derry ‘extremely concerning’ says Delargy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has described the proposed closure of BT's office in Derry as ‘hugely concerning’ for the local community.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Delargy was speaking following the BT Group’s decision, which was announced on Wednesday.

He said he will be requesting a meeting with BT Group to discuss the plans and ensure the company is doing all it can to support the workers impacted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s extremely concerning that BT is planning to move jobs out of Derry to Belfast and overseas,” said the Foyle MLA.

The BT building in Derry

"I want to extend my full solidarity to the workers affected by this decision.

“At a time when the north west is growing as an exciting place to live, work and study in, BT’s announcement flies in the face of the economic consensus which is to create regional balance.

“Most importantly, it is a hugely concerning announcement for workers and their families,” added Mr. Delargy.