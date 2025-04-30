Potential BT job losses in Derry ‘extremely concerning’ says Delargy
Mr. Delargy was speaking following the BT Group’s decision, which was announced on Wednesday.
He said he will be requesting a meeting with BT Group to discuss the plans and ensure the company is doing all it can to support the workers impacted.
“It’s extremely concerning that BT is planning to move jobs out of Derry to Belfast and overseas,” said the Foyle MLA.
"I want to extend my full solidarity to the workers affected by this decision.
“At a time when the north west is growing as an exciting place to live, work and study in, BT’s announcement flies in the face of the economic consensus which is to create regional balance.
“Most importantly, it is a hugely concerning announcement for workers and their families,” added Mr. Delargy.
